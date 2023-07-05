Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Musicians teach at High School Band clinic [Image 2 of 3]

    Musicians teach at High School Band clinic

    WAIALUA, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sengthian Sisayaket 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    230619-N-IY870-1523 WAIALUA, HAWAII (June 19, 2023) Musician 2nd Class Andrew Gushiken leads a music sectional for high school trumpet students. Brass members of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band visited Waialua High & Intermediate School to share music with high school students during the summer. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Sengthian Sisayaket)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 22:17
    Location: WAIALUA, HI, US 
    Musician

    Sailor

    trumpet
    clinic
    Musician
    Sailor
    sectional

