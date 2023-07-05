Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-3 Days: JBLM sets up for 2023 JAWE [Image 5 of 5]

    T-3 Days: JBLM sets up for 2023 JAWE

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing is towed to its static position on the flightline for the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo at JBLM, Washington, July 12, 2023. The enhanced transportation capabilities of the C-17 increases strategic flexibility for Air Mobility Command and provides rapid and reliable support to U.S. forces and their allies around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 20:22
    Photo ID: 7908091
    VIRIN: 230712-F-TT585-1008
    Resolution: 5044x3356
    Size: 7.99 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-3 Days: JBLM sets up for 2023 JAWE [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air show
    airshow
    JBLM
    62d Airlift Wing
    TeamMcChord
    JAWE

