T-3 Days: JBLM sets up for 2023 JAWE

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lei Pei, an avionics technician with the 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, performs a wing walk to ensure a C-17 Globemaster III is safely transported to its static position for the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo at JBLM Washington, July 12, 2023. The enhanced transportation capabilities of the C-17 increases strategic flexibility for Air Mobility Command and provides rapid and reliable support to U.S. forces and their allies around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

Date Taken: 07.12.2023
Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US