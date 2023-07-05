Thunderbird #8 touches down at McChord Field for 2023 JBLM JAWE

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeffrey Downie, Thunderbird #8, flies an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft above the McChord Field flightline in preparation for the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Air Show and Warrior Expo before landing at JBLM, Washington, July 12, 2023. The mission of the JAWE is to foster goodwill to educate and familiarize attendees with the people, mission, and equipment of the Air Force, Army, and other Armed Services while continuing to provide installation-wide mission support. The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds" are one of the JAWE’s premier acts and will be joined by aerial demonstrations from the C-17 West Coast Demonstration Team, TORA! TORA! TORA! and many more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker)

