    Thunderbird #8 touches down at McChord Field for 2023 JBLM JAWE [Image 6 of 7]

    Thunderbird #8 touches down at McChord Field for 2023 JBLM JAWE

    WA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeffrey Downie, Thunderbird #8, flies an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft above the McChord Field flightline in preparation for the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Air Show and Warrior Expo before landing at JBLM, Washington, July 12, 2023. The mission of the JAWE is to foster goodwill to educate and familiarize attendees with the people, mission, and equipment of the Air Force, Army, and other Armed Services while continuing to provide installation-wide mission support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 18:49
    Photo ID: 7907902
    VIRIN: 230712-F-AO460-1095
    Resolution: 5065x3618
    Size: 679.32 KB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbird #8 touches down at McChord Field for 2023 JBLM JAWE [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    air show
    JBLM
    62d Airlift Wing
    JAWE

