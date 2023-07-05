230711-N-WX956-1110

PUGET SOUND, Wash. (July 11, 2023) –U.S Navy Ohio-class ballistic missile USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) returns to homeport at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor following a “tiger cruise” on July 11, 2023. Nebraska hosted the tiger cruise to show family and friends of the crew both the capabilities of the ship, and how the ship’s crew works towards the strategic deterrence mission. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adora Okafor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 16:12 Photo ID: 7907577 VIRIN: 230711-N-WX956-1101 Resolution: 4909x3506 Size: 6.58 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nebraska Returns to Homeport, Conducts ‘Tiger Cruise’ [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.