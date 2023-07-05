Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nebraska Returns to Homeport, Conducts ‘Tiger Cruise’ [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Nebraska Returns to Homeport, Conducts ‘Tiger Cruise’

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    230711-N-WX956-1110
    PUGET SOUND, Wash. (July 11, 2023) –U.S Navy Ohio-class ballistic missile USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) returns to homeport at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor following a “tiger cruise” on July 11, 2023. Nebraska hosted the tiger cruise to show family and friends of the crew both the capabilities of the ship, and how the ship’s crew works towards the strategic deterrence mission. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adora Okafor)

    Tiger Cruise
    USS Nebraska
    COMSUBGRU 9

