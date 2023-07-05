USS Nebraska Returns to Homeport, Conducts ‘Tiger Cruise’

230711-N-WX956-1218

PUGET SOUND, Wash. (July 11, 2023) –Sailors assigned to U.S Navy Ohio-class ballistic missile USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) demonstrate how to properly don a self-contained breathing apparatus mask and gloves during a “tiger cruise” on July 11, 2023. Nebraska hosted the tiger cruise to show family and friends of the crew both the capabilities of the ship, and how the ship’s crew works towards the strategic deterrence mission. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adora Okafor)

