138th Fighter Commander throws the first pitch

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Col. J. Chad Phillips, commander, 138th Fighter Wing, throws an honorary first pitch at a local minor baseball game, July 4, 2023 at downtown Tulsa, Okla. The ceremonial first pitch is a baseball tradition where a guest of honor throws the ball to start the game and end pregame festivities. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. CT Michael)

