Col. J. Chad Phillips, commander, 138th Fighter Wing, throws an honorary first pitch at a local minor baseball game, July 4, 2023 at downtown Tulsa, Okla. The ceremonial first pitch is a baseball tradition where a guest of honor throws the ball to start the game and end pregame festivities. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. CT Michael)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 15:57 Photo ID: 7907543 VIRIN: 230704-Z-UN332-1003 Resolution: 5946x4757 Size: 17.92 MB Location: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 138th Fighter Commander throws the first pitch [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.