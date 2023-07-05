138th Fighter Commander throws the first pitch

Col. J. Chad Phillips, commander, 138th Fighter Wing, throws an honorary first pitch at a local minor baseball game, July 4, 2023 at downtown Tulsa, Okla. The ceremonial first pitch is a baseball tradition where a guest of honor throws the ball to start the game and end pregame festivities. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. CT Michael)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 15:57
|Photo ID:
|7907543
|VIRIN:
|230704-Z-UN332-1003
|Resolution:
|5946x4757
|Size:
|17.92 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
