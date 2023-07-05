Col. J. Chad Phillips, commander, 138th Fighter Wing, recites the Oath of Enlistment to current and new Airmen at a local minor baseball game, July 4, 2023 at downtown Tulsa, Okla. The Oath of Enlistment is a historic oath that all recruits take when they join the U.S. Air Force and is something that every service member must promise and adhere to for their entire military career. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. CT Michael)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 15:58 Photo ID: 7907549 VIRIN: 230704-Z-UN332-1001 Resolution: 6979x4985 Size: 27.58 MB Location: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 138th Fighter Commander recites the Oath of Enlistment at local ballpark [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.