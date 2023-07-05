Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138th Fighter Commander recites the Oath of Enlistment at local ballpark [Image 2 of 2]

    138th Fighter Commander recites the Oath of Enlistment at local ballpark

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Col. J. Chad Phillips, commander, 138th Fighter Wing, recites the Oath of Enlistment to current and new Airmen at a local minor baseball game, July 4, 2023 at downtown Tulsa, Okla. The Oath of Enlistment is a historic oath that all recruits take when they join the U.S. Air Force and is something that every service member must promise and adhere to for their entire military career. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. CT Michael)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 15:58
    Photo ID: 7907549
    VIRIN: 230704-Z-UN332-1001
    Resolution: 6979x4985
    Size: 27.58 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 138th Fighter Commander recites the Oath of Enlistment at local ballpark [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Oath of Enlistment
    138th fighter wing
    #GoANG
    #138FW
    #OklahomaNationalGuard

