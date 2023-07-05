Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reservists de-feul C-17 for A-10 operations [Image 2 of 3]

    Reservists de-feul C-17 for A-10 operations

    CHICLAYO, PERU

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A team of Reserve petroleum, oils, and lubricants technicians deployed from teh 442d Fighter Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., de-fueled a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft at Chiclayo Peru, July 8, 2023. The fuel is slated to be used for A-10 operations during exercise Patriot Fury, which is part of Resolute Sentinel '23, a multinational exercise occuring in South America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bob Jennings)

