A team of Reserve petroleum, oils, and lubricants technicians deployed from teh 442d Fighter Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., de-fueled a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft at Chiclayo Peru, July 8, 2023. The fuel is slated to be used for A-10 operations during exercise Patriot Fury, which is part of Resolute Sentinel '23, a multinational exercise occuring in South America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bob Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 14:12
|Photo ID:
|7907272
|VIRIN:
|230709-F-QV161-5480
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|CHICLAYO, PE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reservists de-feul C-17 for A-10 operations [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT