Army core values, physical training, first aid, hand grenades, obstacle course, basic rifle marksmanship, navigation, and three separate field exercises. Basic training producesBasic Combat Training, also known as “boot camp,” is the process in transforming civilian volunteers into Soldiers. Over 10 weeks, trainees will go through four phases that cover Soldiers that are disciplined, resilient, physically fit and competent in their basic skills who can successfully contribute as members of a team when they arrive at their first unit of assignment. (US Army photo by Robin Hicks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2020 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 10:02 Photo ID: 7906648 VIRIN: 230519-A-XS652-1085 Resolution: 6720x3880 Size: 0 B Location: FORT JACKSON , SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Jackson Basic Training [Image 20 of 20], by Robin Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.