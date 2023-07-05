Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Jackson Basic Training [Image 3 of 20]

    Fort Jackson Basic Training

    FORT JACKSON , SC, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2020

    Photo by Robin Hicks 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Army core values, physical training, first aid, hand grenades, obstacle course, basic rifle marksmanship, navigation, and three separate field exercises. Basic training produces Basic Combat Training, also known as “boot camp,” is the process in transforming civilian volunteers into Soldiers. Over 10 weeks, trainees will go through four phases that cover Soldiers that are disciplined, resilient, physically fit and competent in their basic skills who can successfully contribute as members of a team when they arrive at their first unit of assignment. (US Army photo by Robin Hicks)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2020
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 10:02
    Photo ID: 7906635
    VIRIN: 230519-A-XS652-1090
    Resolution: 6720x4168
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT JACKSON , SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort Jackson Basic Training [Image 20 of 20], by Robin Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Basic training, Boot camp, Recruit, TRADOC

