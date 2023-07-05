Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th Artillery Command Army Reserve (ADOS) Chaplain Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel  [Image 2 of 3]

    56th Artillery Command Army Reserve (ADOS) Chaplain Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel 

    GERMANY

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jacqwayne Griffin 

    56th Artillery Command

    Wiesbaden, Germany - LTC Bradley Bruce, 56th Artillery Command (56th AC) Chaplain, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel during a ceremony hosted by MG Maranian, Commanding General of the 56th Artillery Command at Clay Kaserne Chapel on 29 June.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 06:38
    Photo ID: 7906326
    VIRIN: 230628-A-MG730-7998
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.91 MB
    Location: DE
    This work, 56th Artillery Command Army Reserve (ADOS) Chaplain Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel  [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Jacqwayne Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    56th Artillery Command
    Stephen Maranian
    56th AC
    MG Maranian
    Stephen Maranian ADOS

