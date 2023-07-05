56th Artillery Command Army Reserve (ADOS) Chaplain Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel 

Wiesbaden, Germany - LTC Bradley Bruce, 56th Artillery Command (56th AC) Chaplain, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel during a ceremony hosted by MG Maranian, Commanding General of the 56th Artillery Command at Clay Kaserne Chapel on 29 June.
