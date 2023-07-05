56th Artillery Command Army Reserve (ADOS) Chaplain Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel 

Wiesbaden, Germany - LTC Bradley Bruce, 56th Artillery Command (56th AC) Chaplain, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel during a ceremony hosted by MG Maranian, Commanding General of the 56th Artillery Command at Clay Kaserne Chapel on 29 June.



The 56th Artillery Command plans and coordinates the employment of multi-domain fires and effects supporting U.S. Army Europe and Africa and/or a Combined Joint Force Land Component Command. Although the 56th AC is an active duty unit, it employs Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers on ADOS (Active Duty for Operational Support) trained in various disciplines, including fire support, field artillery, human resources, finance, and communications.



The ADOS program allows the U.S. Army to increase the number of personnel available to support military operations worldwide, develop comprehensive training, and enhance interoperability and readiness across a complex battlefield.



CH (LTC) Bruce is no stranger to ADOS tours, having served on several tours throughout his career, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, and other countries throughout the CENTCOM AOR. He brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the 56th AC's mission.



Chaplain Bruce expressed his gratitude and thanked family, friends, and Soldiers." It is a great honor to be promoted to Lieutenant Colonel, but it did not happen without the help, encouragement, and support of many like yourselves along the way," said LTC Bruce. "I am thankful to serve God and country by caring for the souls of Service Members, Civilians, and their Families alike."



