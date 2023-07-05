NATO Flight Ops

F/A-18s attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 and Italian F-35s fly in formation above the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), July 10, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

Date Taken: 07.10.2023
Location: ADRIATIC SEA