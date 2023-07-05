Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Flight Ops

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    F/A-18s attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 and Italian F-35s fly in formation above the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), July 10, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

