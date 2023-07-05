U.S. SOF, Bosnia-Herzegovina security partners conduct force assessment

Members of the Bosnia-Herzegovina State Investigation Protection Agency (SIPA), Brcko District Special Police Unit (Brcko SPJ), Sarajevo Canton Special Police Unit (SARCAN SPJ) and Federalna Uprava Policije (FUP) respond to a simulated terrorist threat during a Combined Joint Force Assessment curated by U.S. Special Operations Forces, June 7, 2023 at the U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina. This joint training showcased the interoperability and cohesiveness between our security partners. The collaborative efforts of Bosnia-Herzegovina security partners and U.S. SOF continues to highlight safety and stability in the Balkan region. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Laura Bauer)

