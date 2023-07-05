Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. SOF, Bosnia-Herzegovina security partners conduct force assessment [Image 11 of 13]

    U.S. SOF, Bosnia-Herzegovina security partners conduct force assessment

    SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Members of the Bosnia-Herzegovina State Investigation Protection Agency (SIPA), Brcko District Special Police Unit (Brcko SPJ), Sarajevo Canton Special Police Unit (SARCAN SPJ) and Federalna Uprava Policije (FUP) respond to a simulated terrorist threat during a Combined Joint Force Assessment curated by U.S. Special Operations Forces, June 7, 2023 at the U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina. This joint training showcased the interoperability and cohesiveness between our security partners. The collaborative efforts of Bosnia-Herzegovina security partners and U.S. SOF continues to highlight safety and stability in the Balkan region. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Laura Bauer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 03:18
    Photo ID: 7905952
    VIRIN: 230607-Z-AA430-6117
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: SARAJEVO, BA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. SOF, Bosnia-Herzegovina security partners conduct force assessment [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bosnia
    Europe
    SOF
    10th Special Forces Group
    Special Operations Command Europe

