230619-N-IS471-0004 Sea of Japan (June 19, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Maya-class guided-missile destroyer JS Haguro (DDG 108) sail together during a bilateral exercise, June 19. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewmen Operator 1st Class Matthew Bunting)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 02:18 Photo ID: 7905775 VIRIN: 230619-N-IS471-1004 Resolution: 480x320 Size: 30.11 KB Location: JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John Finn, JMSDF Conduct Bilateral Exercise [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.