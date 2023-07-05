Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Finn, JMSDF Conduct Bilateral Exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    USS John Finn, JMSDF Conduct Bilateral Exercise

    JAPAN

    06.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Commander Task Force 72

    230619-N-IS471-0002 Sea of Japan (June 19, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Maya-class guided-missile destroyer JS Haguro (DDG 108) sail together during a bilateral exercise, June 19. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewmen Operator 1st Class Matthew Bunting)

    This work, USS John Finn, JMSDF Conduct Bilateral Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMSDF
    bilateral
    USS John Finn
    CTF-71
    JS Haguro

