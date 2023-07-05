U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 23 build a Southwest Asia (SWA) hut on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 12, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 01:46 Photo ID: 7905720 VIRIN: 230712-M-HG547-2015 Resolution: 5155x3284 Size: 2.17 MB Location: PORT MORESBY, FM Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.