U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Rianna Bishop, a native of Reno, Nevada, and a supply Chain and material management specialist with Task Force Koa Moana 23, poses for a portrait on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 12, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 01:47
|Photo ID:
|7905717
|VIRIN:
|230712-M-HG547-2012
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|PORT MORESBY, FM
|Hometown:
|RENO, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT