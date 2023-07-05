Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team South holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Raymond D. Jackson, left, relieves Capt. Frank J. Florio, right, as commanding officer of the Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team South during a change of command ceremony, July 11, 2023, at Coast Guard Air Station Miami. The change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melody Benitez)

