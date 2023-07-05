Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team South holds change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team South holds change of command ceremony

    OPA LOCKA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Raymond D. Jackson, left, relieves Capt. Frank J. Florio, right, as commanding officer of the Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team South during a change of command ceremony, July 11, 2023, at Coast Guard Air Station Miami. The change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melody Benitez)

