    Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team South holds change of command ceremony

    OPA LOCKA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    MIAMI— U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Raymond D. Jackson relieved Capt. Frank J. Florio as commanding officer of the Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team South (TACLET South) during a change of command ceremony, Tuesday, at Coast Guard Air Station Miami.

    Capt. Kristen Serumgard, chief of Coast Guard Atlantic Area Operational Forces, presided over the ceremony.

    Jackson previously served as the executive officer of the Coast Guard Special Missions Training Center at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

    Florio served as the commanding officer of TACLET South from June 2020 to July 2023. Florio’s next assignment will be as the deputy commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami.

    The change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition to formally demonstrate the continuity of authority within a command conducted before the assembled crew and esteemed guests and dignitaries.

