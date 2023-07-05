A U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeant with the 104th Training Division runs with cadets during an ammo can challenge the morning of July 9, 2023 in the Paul Disney Complex, Fort Knox, Kentucky. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Ryan C. Matson)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 17:04
|Photo ID:
|7904984
|VIRIN:
|230709-A-LD390-1009
|Resolution:
|3000x2169
|Size:
|8.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DS running cadets [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT