Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ivanov best [Image 1 of 3]

    Ivanov best

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Matson 

    104th Training Division (Leader Training)

    U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeant Sgt. 1st Class Ivan Ivanov, 104th Training Division, addresses new cadets the morning of July 9, 2023 in the Paul Disney Complex, Fort Knox, Kentucky. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Ryan C. Matson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 17:04
    Photo ID: 7904982
    VIRIN: 230709-A-LD390-1007
    Resolution: 3000x1919
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivanov best [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ivanov best
    Heymer
    DS running cadets

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    U.S. Army Reserve
    drill sergeants
    104th Training Division
    Cadet Summer Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT