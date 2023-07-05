U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadet Candidates arrive at the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School for in-processing in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 7, 2023. The prep school offers a select group of enlisted personnel and civilians a pathway to join the cadre at the Academy. (U.S Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 14:07
|Photo ID:
|7904519
|VIRIN:
|230707-F-NU281-1035
|Resolution:
|3762x2504
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Prep School I-Day 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT