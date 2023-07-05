Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA I-Day [Image 6 of 11]

    USAFA I-Day

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Justin Pacheco 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadet Candidates arrive at the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School for in-processing in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 7, 2023. The prep school offers a select group of enlisted personnel and civilians a pathway to join the cadre at the Academy. (U.S Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 14:07
    Photo ID: 7904512
    VIRIN: 230707-F-NU281-1023
    Resolution: 3978x2648
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA I-Day [Image 11 of 11], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Prep School I-Day 2023
    USAFA I-Day
    USAFA I-Day
    USAFA I-Day
    USAFA I-Day
    USAFA I-Day
    USAFA I-Day
    USAFA I-Day
    USAFA I-Day
    USAFA I-Day
    Prep School I-Day 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT