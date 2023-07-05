U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Francis Matthew Macaspac, 29th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, performs a back squat during a weightlifting meet at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 8, 2023. The event consisted of various weightlifting exercises to improve morale and comradery while raising esprit de corps through healthy competition between Airmen and civillians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 11:09 Photo ID: 7904176 VIRIN: 230708-F-TY635-1250 Resolution: 5591x3727 Size: 6.05 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th Force Support Squadron hosts weightlifting meet [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.