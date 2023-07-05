Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Force Support Squadron hosts weightlifting meet [Image 1 of 10]

    49th Force Support Squadron hosts weightlifting meet

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Francis Matthew Macaspac, 29th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, performs a back squat during a weightlifting meet at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 8, 2023. The event consisted of various weightlifting exercises to improve morale and comradery while raising esprit de corps through healthy competition between Airmen and civillians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 11:09
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Airmen
    New Mexico
    Holloman AFB
    Fit to fight
    Weightlifting
    49th Wing

