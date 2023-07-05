U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Julie Pepper, 49th Equipment Maintenance Support Squadron aeorspace ground equipment craftsman, finishes a back squat during a weightlifting meet at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 8, 2023. Pepper earned the top female competator award for the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 11:09
|Photo ID:
|7904178
|VIRIN:
|230708-F-TY635-1269
|Resolution:
|5803x3869
|Size:
|7.51 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th Force Support Squadron hosts weightlifting meet [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT