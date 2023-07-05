A 48th Fighter Wing Drug Demand Reduction Program observer escorts an Airman for sample collection at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 11, 2023. The DDRP, which is governed by the DOD, conducts random testing of all active duty service members to identify substance misuse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 10:51
|Photo ID:
|7904171
|VIRIN:
|230711-F-AX516-1024
|Resolution:
|2707x4061
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Liberty Wing DDRP [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Renee Nicole Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
