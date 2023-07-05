Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing DDRP [Image 4 of 4]

    Liberty Wing DDRP

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Gamez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A 48th Fighter Wing Drug Demand Reduction Program observer escorts an Airman for sample collection at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 11, 2023. The DDRP, which is governed by the DOD, conducts random testing of all active duty service members to identify substance misuse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 10:51
    Photo ID: 7904171
    VIRIN: 230711-F-AX516-1024
    Resolution: 2707x4061
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    This work, Liberty Wing DDRP [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Renee Nicole Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Liberty Wing DDRP
    Liberty Wing DDRP
    Liberty Wing DDRP
    Liberty Wing DDRP

    ADAPT
    mission readiness
    48th Fighter Wing
    drug prevention
    DDRP
    Liberty Wing

