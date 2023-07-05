Liberty Wing DDRP

Christine McNair, 48th Fighter Wing Drug Demand Reduction Program manager, instructs U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Fredrick Watkins Jr., 495th Fighter Generation Squadron Maintenance Management noncommissioned officer in charge, on the proper guidance for a sample at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 11, 2023. The DDRP, which is governed by the DOD, conducts random testing of all active duty service members to identify substance misuse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

