230706-N-AL206-1052 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 6, 2023) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Trungduong Mai gives damage control training to sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) while underway in the Mediterranean Sea July 6, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 04:12 Photo ID: 7903644 VIRIN: 230706-N-AL206-1052 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 581.77 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Damage control training [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.