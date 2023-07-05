Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Routine maintenance [Image 1 of 3]

    Routine maintenance

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230706-N-AL206-1037 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 6, 2023) Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Kwao, left, and Retail Services Specialist Seaman Darui He, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) perform routine maintenance while underway in the Mediterranean Sea July 6, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Routine maintenance [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12
    USS Thomas Hudner

