    USS McFaul Sailor Re-Enlists [Image 1 of 2]

    USS McFaul Sailor Re-Enlists

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230709-N-YD864-2015 ARABIAN GULF (July 9, 2023) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Parker Mills, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), recites his oath of enlistment during his re-enlistment ceremony in the Arabian Gulf, July 9, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 04:02
    Photo ID: 7903637
    VIRIN: 230709-N-YD864-2015
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    re-enlistment
    destroyer
    uss mcfaul
    ddg 74
    carrier strike group 12

