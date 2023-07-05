Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS McFaul Sailor Re-Enlists [Image 2 of 2]

    USS McFaul Sailor Re-Enlists

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230709-N-YD864-2041 ARABIAN GULF (July 9, 2023) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Alyas Najera, right, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), congratulates Information Systems Technician 1st Class Parker Mills after his re-enlistment ceremony in the Arabian Gulf, July 9, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

