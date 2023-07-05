Eighth Army, ROK Army MPs gather to discuss POW operations

Eighth Army and Republic of Korea military police officers discussed how to handle prisoners of war during a conference involving 40 MPs, June 28, 2023. The tactical discussion took place at the Republic of Korea Army Safety Training Center located in Gyeryongdae, South Korea. For the first time, a detainee reporting system and biometric system capable of real-time viewing and utilization of prisoner data was demonstrated for the attendees. Following the discussion, the two military police forces pledged to arrange another meeting to explore the processes of Eighth Army’s POW management system.



