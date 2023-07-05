Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army, ROK Army MPs gather to discuss POW operations [Image 4 of 4]

    Eighth Army, ROK Army MPs gather to discuss POW operations

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Army

    Eighth Army and Republic of Korea military police officers discussed how to handle prisoners of war during a conference involving 40 MPs, June 28, 2023. The tactical discussion took place at the Republic of Korea Army Safety Training Center located in Gyeryongdae, South Korea. For the first time, a detainee reporting system and biometric system capable of real-time viewing and utilization of prisoner data was demonstrated for the attendees. Following the discussion, the two military police forces pledged to arrange another meeting to explore the processes of Eighth Army’s POW management system.

    (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Lee, Sang Eun)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 03:12
    Photo ID: 7903553
    VIRIN: 230628-A-ZZ999-1005
    Resolution: 4952x3538
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army, ROK Army MPs gather to discuss POW operations [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    korea
    Eighth Army

