Eighth Army and Republic of Korea military police officers discussed how to handle prisoners of war during a conference involving 40 MPs, June 28, 2023. The tactical discussion took place at the Republic of Korea Army Safety Training Center located in Gyeryongdae, South Korea. Col. Robert Rodock, director of Eighth Army’s Provost Marshal Office, headed the American participation.



(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Lee, Sang Eun)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 03:12 Photo ID: 7903549 VIRIN: 230628-A-ZZ999-1001 Resolution: 5854x4181 Size: 2.13 MB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eighth Army, ROK Army MPs gather to discuss POW operations [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.