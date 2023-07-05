Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRH Federal Fire Department Recruits Begin Training [Image 12 of 12]

    CNRH Federal Fire Department Recruits Begin Training

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 5, 2023) Federal Fire Department (FFD) recruits begin their first week of training on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The mission of FFD is to provide exceptional fire and emergency services to the Department of Defense (DoD) by minimizing the loss of life, property, and damage to the environment throughout their area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 21:02
    Photo ID: 7903251
    VIRIN: 230705-N-KN989-1984
    Resolution: 3903x5464
    Size: 515.46 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNRH Federal Fire Department Recruits Begin Training [Image 12 of 12], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CNRH
    recruits
    firefighters
    FFD
    Federal Fire Department
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo

