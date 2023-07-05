CNRH Federal Fire Department Recruits Begin Training

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 5, 2023) Federal Fire Department (FFD) recruits begin their first week of training on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The mission of FFD is to provide exceptional fire and emergency services to the Department of Defense (DoD) by minimizing the loss of life, property, and damage to the environment throughout their area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

Date Taken: 07.05.2023