3/4 conducts change of command

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jason Copeland, outgoing commanding officer of 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 7th Marine Regiment (REIN), 1st Marine Division, left, and Lt. Col. Bryceson Tenold, incoming commander, salute the 1st Marine Division band during the pass and review during the battalion change of command at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 29, 2023. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Jason Copeland, to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Bryceson Tenold. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde)

Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US