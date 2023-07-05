Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3/4 conducts change of command [Image 20 of 22]

    3/4 conducts change of command

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jason Copeland, outgoing commanding officer of 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 7th Marine Regiment (REIN), 1st Marine Division, left, and Lt. Col. Bryceson Tenold, incoming commander, salute the 1st Marine Division band during the pass and review during the battalion change of command at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 29, 2023. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Jason Copeland, to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Bryceson Tenold. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde)

