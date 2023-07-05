Unified Command continues response to fire aboard motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio at Port Newark

A salvage and marine firefighter from DONJON SMIT observes the scene of the response to the fire on the motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio at Port Newark, New Jersey, July 9, 2023. Response and salvage personnel are continuing their response to the fire on the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Dan Henry)
