    Unified Command continues response to fire aboard motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio at Port Newark [Image 2 of 3]

    Unified Command continues response to fire aboard motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio at Port Newark

    NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Daniel Henry 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Zeita Merchant, the captain of the port and federal on-scene coordinator, and Kevin Perry, vice president of emergency management at Gallagher Marine Systems and representative of the ship operator, discuss ongoing operations with salvage personnel from DONJON SMIT during their response to the fire on the motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio at Port Newark, New Jersey, July 9, 2023. The Unified Command consisting of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Newark Fire Department, and Gallagher Marine Systems is continuing its response to the fire on the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Dan Henry)

