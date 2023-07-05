USACE Expeditionary District Changes Command

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers only forward-deployed district welcomed its newest commander here July 6 as the district continues its pursuit of engineering excellence in the Central Command area of responsibility. The reins to the caravan, as the district is known colloquially, were passed to Col. Mohammed Rahman by outgoing district commander, Lt. Col. Richard Childers during a ceremony officiated by Transatlantic Division Commander Col. William Hannan and attended by local leadership, the district workforce and Kuwait Ministry of Defense partners.

