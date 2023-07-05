Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Expeditionary District Changes Command [Image 2 of 8]

    USACE Expeditionary District Changes Command

    KUWAIT

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Richard Rzepka 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Expeditionary District

    CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers only forward-deployed district welcomed its newest commander here July 6 as the district continues its pursuit of engineering excellence in the Central Command area of responsibility. The reins to the caravan, as the district is known colloquially, were passed to Col. Mohammed Rahman by outgoing district commander, Lt. Col. Richard Childers during a ceremony officiated by Transatlantic Division Commander Col. William Hannan and attended by local leadership, the district workforce and Kuwait Ministry of Defense partners.

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Engineers
    USACE
    Expeditionary
    Kuwait

