Team PSAB celebrates during Tech. Sgt. Release Party

A commemorative cake congratulating Tech. Sgt. Selects from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing sits on a table during a Tech Sgt. Release party at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 7, 2023. Air Force officials selected just 5,354 Air Force staff sergeants for promotion to technical sergeant out of 36,913 eligible for a selection rate of 14.5 percent in the 23E6 promotion cycle. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

