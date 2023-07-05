Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team PSAB celebrates during Tech. Sgt. Release Party [Image 4 of 9]

    Team PSAB celebrates during Tech. Sgt. Release Party

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Select Koretta Townsend (center), 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, is tacked-on by MSgt. Capri Vasquez (left), and MSgt. Dollie Page (right), during a Tech Sgt. Release party at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 7, 2023. Air Force officials selected just 5,354 Air Force staff sergeants for promotion to technical sergeant out of 36,913 eligible for a selection rate of 14.5 percent in the 23E6 promotion cycle. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 06:19
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    This work, Team PSAB celebrates during Tech. Sgt. Release Party [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

