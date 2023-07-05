400th MP BN Conducts Change of Command

The 400th Military Police Battalion, headquartered at Fort Meade, Maryland, held a change of command ceremony on July 8, 2023. Col. Virginia Egli, commander of the 333rd Military Police Brigade, presided over the ceremony as Lt. Col. Jason Kroptavich relinquished battalion command. Lt. Col. James McCoy, formerly the Deputy G3 (Operations) of the 200th Military Police Command, also headquartered at Fort Meade, assumed command. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Emma Sentz)

