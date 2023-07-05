Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    400th MP BN Conducts Change of Command

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    200th Military Police Command

    The 400th Military Police Battalion, headquartered at Fort Meade, Maryland, held a change of command ceremony on July 8, 2023. Col. Virginia Egli, commander of the 333rd Military Police Brigade, presided over the ceremony as Lt. Col. Jason Kroptavich relinquished battalion command. Lt. Col. James McCoy, formerly the Deputy G3 (Operations) of the 200th Military Police Command, also headquartered at Fort Meade, assumed command. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Emma Sentz)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 400th MP BN Conducts Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

